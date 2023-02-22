Delhi Metro updates: Blue Line services disrupted during rush hour today, netizens complain via Twitter

File Photo

Delhi Metro's Blue Line services were disrupted for close to 30 minutes during the rush hour today. This caused huge crowds to gather at metro stations. So far, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not issued any notification regarding the same, however, that did not stop the commuters from enquiring about the situation via Twitter.

A passenger traveling from Mayur Vihar to Noida said that it was impossible for commuters to board metro trains at the Mayur Vihar phase 1 metro station due to the heavy rush caused by the delay.

One Twitter user also claimed that the Delhi metro service from Dwarka to Vaishali was delayed.

"Delay service from last 45 minutes in #delhimetro #BlueLine from Dwarka towards Vaishali #DMRC #metro Please look into this @OfficialDMRC," a Twitter user said.

One college student also took to Twitter and expressed his fear about being late for the semester exams due to the delay in services. He tweeted, "I have my college 1st-semester exam in an hour and I am stuck in metro #dmrc #delhimetro @DCP_DelhiMetro @DelhiPolice."

There was another complaint about the Blue Line Metro not moving from Nawada Metro Station. "Delay in Blue line Metro, not moving from Nawada since 30 Minutes," he tweeted.