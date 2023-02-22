Step inside Alia Bhatt's massive walk-in closet in Rs 32 crore apartment with wall dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor's shoes

Photo via Instagram

Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. The actor often shared stunning photos on her social media account from her home or several different events. However, Alia's latest photo did not catch our attention because of her beauty but looking at her massive walk-in closet.

On Tuesday, Alia shared two photos on her Instagram account to show off the look she opted for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Festival Awards 2023 ceremony. Taking to her Instagram account, Alia shared a photo dressed in a white saree, holding a hand fan, channeling Gangubai Kathiawadi.

While Alia looked elegant and stunning, it was hard to miss her stunning walk-in closet. Alia lives in a Rs 32 crore apartment (as reported by GQ in 2021) in Mumbai with her husband Ranbir Kapoor na daughter Raha Kapoor. In the latest photos, Alia showed off her walk-in closet which has a wall-mounted mirror with flawless lighting, a wall dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor's sneakers, and a cupboard filled with stylish jackets. One can also see several cupboards in the room.

Check out the viral photos here

Alia bought a house in Mumbai's Bandra area, it was reported in 2020. The apartment is situated in the Vaastu Pali Hill complex. It is a home Ranbir and Alia share and also the place where they got married last year. Located on the 7th floor, the house is said to be designed by Gauri Khan.

For the unversed, Alia recently also attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023. She won the Best Actress award from Rekha for her graceful performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Apart from accepting her own award, Alia also accepted the Best Actor award on behalf of her husband Ranbir Kapoor which he won for his performance in Brahmastra.