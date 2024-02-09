Twitter
All about Bharat Ratna Dr MS Swaminathan, Indian genius and Father of Green Revolution

Dr MS Swaminathan was instrumental in developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, which significantly increased food grain production across India during the 1960s and 1970s.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

PM Modi, on Friday, announced that MS Swaminathan, a renowned Indian agricultural scientist, more popularly known as an Indian genius and the Father of India's Green Revolution, will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. 

Swaminathan was instrumental in developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, which significantly increased food grain production across India during the 1960s and 1970s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr MS Swaminathan, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encourage learning and research among several students. Dr Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs."

Who was MS Swaminathan?

Swaminathan was born in Kumbakonam, Madras Presidency, on August 7, 1925. He was the second son of general surgeon MK Sambasivan and Parvati Thangammal Sambasivan. From his childhood, Swaminathan interacted with farmers and was interested in the field of farming. 

His parents wanted him to study medicine, so Swaminathan started his higher education in zoology. But, after witnessing the impact of the Bengal famine of 1943 during the Second World War and shortages of rice, he decided to dedicate his life to ensuring India had enough food.

At the time, engineering and medicine were two reputable fields to work in but, Swaminathan chose agriculture and changed the course for India. 

He went on to finish his undergraduate degree in zoology and later studied at the University of Madras (Madras Agricultural College, now the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University) and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Science.

In 1947, he moved to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi to study genetics and plant breeding. He obtained a post-graduate degree in cytogenetics with a focus on genus Solanum. 

He also appeared for the civil services exam and was selected in the Indian Police Service. He also, at the same time, got the opportunity to consider a UNESCO fellowship in genetics in the Netherlands. He chose genetics.

Swaminathan was awarded the first World Food Prize in 1987 following which he set up the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in Taramani, Chennai.

He has been conferred with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Vibhushan. He is also the recipient of the HK Firodia Award, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award, and the Indira Gandhi Prize.

As for his personal life, MS Swaminathan was married to Mina Swaminathan who he met while he was studying at Cambridge. They spent their life in Chennai. The couple had three daughters - Soumya Swaminathan (a pediatrician), Madhura Swaminathan (an economist), and Nitya Swaminathan (gender and rural development).

Swaminathan died at home in Chennai on September 28, 2023, at age 98.

