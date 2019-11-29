After Maharashtra, a non-BJP coalition front in Goa? Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut meets GFP leader Vijai Sardesai

Soon after the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government came to power in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted at the fact that the strategy of forming a non-BJP coalition front may be further extended to other states, the first in line being the southwestern coastal state of Goa.

To this extent, Shiv Sena MP Raut met Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vijai Sardesai in Mumbai on Friday morning. He also claimed to have had talks with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)'s Sudin Dhavalikar in this regard. Both Sardesai and Dhavalikar also seemed to be positive about the idea of forming a non-BJP opposition front.

"A front is being formed with Sardesai in Goa...like we did in Maharashtra. They (BJP) pointed fingers at us that we went with the Congress and NCP. But in Goa, they (BJP) formed a government with those facing corruption charges and the people of Goa did not like it. Hence, former Deputy Chief Minister Sardesai has come with us," a PTI report quoted Raut, who said that there will be an 'earthquake' in the political sphere of Goa. "Some other MLAs, who have backed the (BJP) government, are in touch with us," the Shiv Sena MP added.

News agency ANI also quoted Sanjay Raut as having said, "Jaldi hi Goa mein bhi aapko ek chamatkar dikhai dega (You will soon witness a miracle in Goa as well)”.

Regarding his talks with MGP's Sudin Dhavalikar, Sanjay Raut said that a non-BJP front will be a big movement across the country after Maharashtra, especially in Goa where, he alleged, the BJP had formed a government on 'immoral' grounds.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly Election, Congress had emerged as the single-largest party with 17 seats in the 40-member assembly but eventually had to give way to the BJP who, with 13 seats, had forged a post-poll alliance with the help of allies GFP, MGP and independents. Furthermore, ten MLAs of Congress had defected to the BJP in July in return of cabinet posts. Sanjay Raut today said that Shiv Sena is looking to counter this 'immoral' government formation in Goa and is looking to build a non-BJP coalition front.