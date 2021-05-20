After black fungus, white fungus cases reported in India - Know how it is more dangerous for women and children

Amid the second surge of COVID-19 in India and the increasing number of patients of black fungus, now four cases of white fungus infection, which is considered more dangerous than Black Fungus, have been reported from Patna, Bihar.

According to the doctors, COVID-19 positive patients who are on oxygen support are more likely to get gripped by the white fungus which can infect their lungs. The white fungus is considered dangerous as it infects children and women and according to doctors it is the main reason for Leucorrhoea.

The disease occurs in the newborn in the form of diaper candidiasis in which cream-coloured white spots appear and in young children it causes oral thrust. Cancer patients also need to be careful of the fungus.

Doctors have said that white fungus also infects the lungs and an infection similar to COVID-19 is detected when HRCT is performed on the infected patient.

According to Chief of Microbiology at PMCH, Dr S N Singh, all four persons infected by white fungus showed coronavirus-type symptoms but they were not COVID-19 positive. Singh added that but their lungs were found infected and after tests when they were given anti-fungal medicines then they recovered.

Dr Singh noted that just like black fungus, the white fungus is also more dangerous for those who have weak immunity. Diabetes patients and those who are taking steroids for a long period of time are more at risk of getting infected with white fungus.

Dr Singh said that it is easy to prevent white fungus infection by sanitising the oxygen or ventilator properly.