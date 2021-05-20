Now, white fungus, which is more dangerous than black fungus, hit India - Who are more at risk?

Amid the rising cases of Black Fungus infection in several states of India, four cases of White Fungus infection have been reported from Patna in Bihar. It is to be noted that White Fungus is considered more dangerous than Black Fungus. One of the infected patients is a famous doctor from Patna.

White Fungus infection is more dangerous than black fungus infection because it affects lungs as well as other parts of the body incuding nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts and mouth.

Doctors said that white fungus also infect the lungs and an infection similar to COVID-19 is detected when HRCT is performed on the infected patient.

According to Chief of Microbiology at PMCH, Dr S N Singh, all the four persons infected by White Fungus showed coronavirus-type symptoms but they were not COVID-19 positive. Singh added that but there lungs were found infected and after tests when they were given anti-fungal medicines then they recovered.

Dr Singh noted that just like Black Fungus, White Fungus is also more dangeorus for those who have weak immunity. Diabetes patients and those who are taking steroids for a long period of time are more at risk of getting infected with White Fungus.

White Fungus is also affecting those coronavirus patients who are on oxygen support. The white fungus is directly affecting the lungs of these patients. According to doctors, cancer patients took remain on alert against White Fungus. The White Fungus also infects children and woman and according to doctors it is the main reason of Leucorrhoea.

Dr Singh said that it is easy to prevent White Fungus infection by sanitising the oxygen or ventilator properly.