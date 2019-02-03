A step towards inclusion and equity: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Speaking to DNA, SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the Budget has taken care of the concerns of the farmers, labourers, middle class and small scale units.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Saturday said the Interim Budget is a step towards bringing ‘inclusion’ and ‘equity’.

Speaking to DNA, SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the Budget has taken care of the concerns of the farmers, labourers, middle class and small scale units.

“It is a pro-farmers’ Budget. The government’s decision to provide Rs 6,000 annually to every small and marginal farmer under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which has a budgetary allocation of Rs 75,000 crore, has come as a huge relief to the farmers. The scheme will cover around 12 crore farmer household of the country. This is certainly a step towards Universal Basic Income,” he said.

“Similarly, the Budget has announced a mega pension scheme for the workers of the unorganised sector under which they will avail a pension benefit of Rs 3,000 after their retirement. So far there was no such scheme available,” he said.

Mahajan further said the Budget will be highly beneficial for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector as the government has offered 2 per cent subvention for loans up to Rs 1 crore apart from enhancing the scope of the Government eMarketplace (GeM) platform.