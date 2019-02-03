A step towards inclusion and equity: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Headlines

Microsoft Teams rolls out spatial audio support for desktop users

Producer Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after alleged death threats for making film on Tipu Sultan

Haryana violence: SC directs Centre, state govts to ensure there’s no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

Cardi B may face battery charges for throwing mic at fan during concert

Samsung launches new TV with ‘sapphire LEDs’ in India, costs more than twice of Ambani’s car

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Microsoft Teams rolls out spatial audio support for desktop users

Producer Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after alleged death threats for making film on Tipu Sultan

Cardi B may face battery charges for throwing mic at fan during concert

Headache: 5 ways to ease migraine pain naturally

7 health benefits of cow ghee

7 health benefits of lentils (masoor)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

Producer Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after alleged death threats for making film on Tipu Sultan

Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya to re-release in theatres after 20 years, here's when and where you can watch

Commando director Vipul Shah on casting debutant Prem in Vidyut Jammwal film's spinoff: 'I was giving genre and show...'

HomeIndia

India

A step towards inclusion and equity: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Speaking to DNA, SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the Budget has taken care of the concerns of the farmers, labourers, middle class and small scale units.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Feb 03, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Saturday said the Interim Budget is a step towards bringing ‘inclusion’ and ‘equity’.

Speaking to DNA, SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said the Budget has taken care of the concerns of the farmers, labourers, middle class and small scale units.

“It is a pro-farmers’ Budget. The government’s decision to provide Rs 6,000 annually to every small and marginal farmer under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which has a budgetary allocation of Rs 75,000 crore, has come as a huge relief to the farmers. The scheme will cover around 12 crore farmer household of the country. This is certainly a step towards Universal Basic Income,” he said.

“Similarly, the Budget has announced a mega pension scheme for the workers of the unorganised sector under which they will avail a pension benefit of Rs 3,000 after their retirement. So far there was no such scheme available,” he said.

Mahajan further said the Budget will be highly beneficial for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector as the government has offered 2 per cent subvention for loans up to Rs 1 crore apart from enhancing the scope of the Government eMarketplace (GeM) platform.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Ajmer villager earned Rs 85 crore revenue selling mobile covers, left high-paying job to start business

Foxconn to set up Rs 1,600 crore mobile component manufacturing facility in this Indian state; details inside

Options Trading for Beginners

Reliance JioBook laptop launching in India today, to be cheaper than an Apple iPhone

Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya to re-release in theatres after 20 years, here's when and where you can watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE