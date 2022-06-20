Search icon
9 members of family found dead at home in Maharashtra’s Sangli district

Maharashtra: Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

Representational image

Nine members of a family were found dead in their house in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Monday, police said, adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The bodies were found in a house at Mhaisal in the Sangli district, located over 350 km from the state capital Mumbai.

"We have found nine bodies in a house. Three bodies were found at one place, while six were found at other different places in the house," Sangli Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said.

Asked whether it is a 'suicide pact', he said the police were at the spot and verifying the cause of the death. Another police official said they suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, the exact cause of deaths will be known after the postmortem.

The official also said that they suspect the deceased consumed a poisonous substance.

