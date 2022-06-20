Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Delhi Police arrests two main shooters

Sidhu Moose Wala

Delhi Police on Monday arrested three persons, including two main shooters, in the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The two main shooters have been identified as Priyavrat and Kashish.

A cache of arms and explosives was also recovered by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell including 3 pistols with 50 rounds.

According to police, Priyavrat (26) was the module head and was in direct touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar and led the team at the time of the incident.

Priyavrat has been previously involved in two murder cases -- he was arrested in 2015 in a murder case of Sonipat and wanted in another murder case of Sonipat in 2021. He was seen on a CCTV at a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder.

Kashish

Kashish (24) is also a designated shooter and was also identified from the CCTV footage of petrol pump Fatehgarh. He has been a wanted accused in the Jhajjhar case, Haryana in 2021.

Keshav Kumar

The third arrested accused Keshav Kumar (29) was a facilitator who received the shooters in a four-wheeler just after the shootout and also accompanied the shooters to Mansa on the day of the incident; during reconnaissance and previous attempts.

Kumar was arrested in a murder case at Bathinda, Punjab in 2020 and was also suspected to be involved in various cases of extortion in Punjab.

READ | Agnipath scheme: Indian Army issues notification for Agniveer recruitment, registration begins from July

Gangster Goldy Brar

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala`s murder in a Facebook post.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper`s murder.

Bishnoi was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 15, where the Punjab Police got 7 days remand of the wanted criminal.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab`s Mansa district on May 29.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

(With inputs from PTI)