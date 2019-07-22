9 dead, several injured in road accident in UP’s Hapur

The incident took place after the 'pickup truck' in which victims were travelling collided with an unknown vehicle.





Nine people died while several others were severely injured in a road accident which took place in Hafizpur on Sunday.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital. Some of them have been referred to Meerut.

"They (victims) were returning from a marriage when the accident took place. Nine people have lost their lives while several others are injured. Some of the injured are shifted to Meerut," said Sarvesh Kumar, ASP.

"The vehicle in which they were travelling was hit from side and was completely destroyed," said Dilshad, a local.