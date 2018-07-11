Headlines

8 pilgrims die, 3 injured after SUV rams into parked truck in Lucknow-Agra Expressway

The Bolero Jeep hit a stationed truck from behind near Alinagar under Tirwa Police Station in Kannauj on Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

Srawan Shukla

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 10:18 AM IST

Eight pilgrims, including two women and a girl, were killed and three others were injured when a Bolero Jeep in which they were travelling banged into a stationed truck from behind near Alinagar Village in Kannauj on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Wednesday morning.

Eleven members of a family from Alwar district in Rajasthan were on a pilgrim to famous Naimisarayanam, also known as Nimsaar – a Vishnu temple in Sitapur, when their Bolero Jeep hit a stationed truck from behind near Alinagar under Tirwa Police Station in Kannauj on Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

The accident took place at around 4 am on Wednesday. Eye-witnesses said that the Bolero was on a high-speed and the driver could not see the truck parked on the side of the road and banged into the truck from behind. The impact was so huge that eight persons died on the spot while three were seriously injured in the accident.

Villagers rushed to rescue the injured and informed the police. A police team from Tirwa Police Station rushed to the accident spot to retrieve bodies and sent three injured, including the Bolero driver Pappu Kumar Yadav, to the hospital in Kannauj. They were later shifted to Kanpur District hospital when their condition deteriorated.

A case has been registered and bodies sent for the post-mortem. On the information provided by the driver of the Bolero, the police have so far identified six bodies while the identity of the remaining two is yet to be ascertained. The family members of the deceased have been informed by the police about the fatal accident.

Those who died in the accident have been identified as Raj Kumar, Vidhya Devi, Santosh Devi, Shalu, Raju and Ratyali. Seriously injured Bolero Driver Pappu Kumar Yadav, Ankit and Sahil are shifted at Kanpur hospital.

The 302-km-long Lucknow-Agra Expressway is fast turning into a ‘death stretch’ as more than 150 people were killed in the last six months even after starting of toll services. The Expressway was inaugurated by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on December 23 2016. Since then over 750 people were killed on the deadly stretch which connects to Yamuna Expressway.

