Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

8 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event, over 100 fall sick

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others hurried to the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai this evening after hearing the news of the tragedy to check on the devotees who had been taken there for treatment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

8 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event, over 100 fall sick
Representational Image

In a tragedy, at least eight persons succumbed to heat stroke and over three dozen have been hospitalised after a mammoth function in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the `Maharashtra Bhushan 2022` award on reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

On hearing of the disaster, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others rushed to the MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai late this evening to enquire after the wellbeing of the devotees admitted there.

"There is sad news... Around 7-8 persons have died due to heat stroke," a grim Shinde later told media persons.

He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and said the other patients are being cared for properly.

Reacting sharply, Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said that it was a government function and hence the safety of the participants was its duty.

"So many people have lost their lives. The government should be booked for culpable homicide and action should be taken against those responsible," he demanded.

Londhe termed as "carelessness" on the part of the government to have organised such a massive event in the open grounds at the height of the summer season.

In fact, during his speech, Amit Shah had saluted the people for sitting patiently in the 42 degrees C temperatures as an example of their dedication to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

The organisers had claimed that nearly 20 lakh people had attended the mega-event and Shinde had proudly proclaimed how it had broken previous records.

Peopley had been trooping into Mumbai in buses, trucks or boats from the Konkan and other parts of the state since the past two days to witness the event.

Also, READ: CBI asked 56 questions, answered all; liquor scam case is fake: Arvind Kejriwal after 9-hour questioning

Many could be seen wearing scarves, caps, umbrella caps or dupattas and other headgear to escape the blistering heat in the function which went on for nearly three hours this afternoon.

Soon after he was conferred the `Maharashtra Bhushan` award, Dharmadhikari had donated the prize money of Rs 25 lakh to the CM`s Relief Fund.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.