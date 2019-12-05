66.25% voter turnout in bypolls to 15 Karnataka assembly seats

Headlines

DNA TV Show: Know next step of Chandrayaan-3 mission after Vikram lander’s historic moon landing

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

Ladakh, India-China conflict and more: What PM Modi, Xi Jinping discussed during BRICS Summit

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi dedicate The Kashmir Files' National Awards wins to Kashmiri Pandits, terrorism victims

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi dedicate The Kashmir Files' National Awards wins to Kashmiri Pandits, terrorism victims

'This is no small feat': PM Modi hails Praggnanandhaa after runner-up finish in Chess World Cup 2023

10 drinks that help decrease bad cholesterol levels

5 favourite foods of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Weight loss tips: Benefits of ice bath for burning fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Alia Bhatt thanks audience for her Best Actress win at National Awards in Gangubai style, lauds Kriti Sanon: 'Shine on'

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi dedicate The Kashmir Files' National Awards wins to Kashmiri Pandits, terrorism victims

HomeIndia

India

66.25% voter turnout in bypolls to 15 Karnataka assembly seats

The bypolls for 15 assembly segments were being held following the disqualification of the MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 09:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fifteen assembly seats in Karnataka where bypolls were held on Thursday registered 66.25% voter turnout till 6 pm. 

The bypolls for 15 assembly segments were being held following the disqualification of the MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) which led to the collapse of the coalition government of HD Kumaraswamy.

The counting of votes will be conducted on December 9.

While the Chikballapur constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 79.80%, it was lowest in KR Puram where only 37.50% of electorates turned up to vote. 

The 15 constituencies that went to the bypolls are - Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Hoskote, KR Pet and Hunsur. 

There will still be two vacant seats - Maski and R R Nagar - after the bypolls to these seats. 

The BJP needs to win at least six seats to maintain its thin majority in the assembly. 

The bypolls were necessitated after the 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators rebelled against the coalition government, leading to their disqualification by the assembly speaker. 

While 13 constituencies were held by the Congress, three MLAs had won on the JD(S) symbol. One MLA had won as an independent candidate but subsequently joined the Congress. 

Their rebellion led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

The disqualified MLAs moved the Supreme Court against the then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision. Their disqualification was upheld by the apex court which allowed them to contest the polls. 

Earlier the bypolls were scheduled to be held on October 21 but the Election Commission deferred the voting as the top court was still hearing the matter. 

The BJP has fielded as its candidates 13 of the legislators who joined the party after the Supreme Court verdict. 

The government has the support of 106 MLAs, including 105 from the BJP and one independent, in the House which currently has the strength of 207 members. After the result of 15 seats, there will be 222 members in the house and the majority mark will reach 111. The BJP needs to win at least six out of 15 seats to maintain its majority in the house.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This hit Bollywood filmmaker worked as Shah Rukh Khan’s costume designer in some of his biggest films, now earns...

Hindenburg 2.0? George Soros-backed OCCRP planning another 'expose' on Indian corporate house

Ladakh, India-China conflict and more: What PM Modi, Xi Jinping discussed during BRICS Summit

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 thoughtful, budget-friendly Rakhi gift ideas for brothers

Kajol says women in film industry are 'in much better place' than 30 years ago: 'Men make an effort to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE