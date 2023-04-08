Search icon
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight

A 40-year-old drunk passenger has been booked for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap of the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, said an official release from IndiGo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Wbe Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

Representational Image

According to the release, the incident took place in flight number 6E 308 from IGI Airport at around 7:56 AM on Friday. 

Detailing the incident IndiGo stated, "A passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state."

"On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight," the airlines said.

The passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru.Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

