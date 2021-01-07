Headlines

38 women, kids kidnapped by over 100 people in Rajasthan; rescued by police

The state police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were being made to arrest those absconding.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 02:19 PM IST

As many as 38 women and children were rescued in the Baaman Devariyan village of the Unher police station area in the Jhalawar district, Rajasthan police said on Wednesday (January 6).

According to the police, these women and children were kidnapped by about 100 people in the Rajasthan village. The incident raised question marks over the law and order situation in the state.

While talking to the media, Dr. Kiran Kang Sindhu, SP, Jhalawar, said that about 100 people with swords and other weapons came into the village and kidnapped women and children.

It is reported that the people involved had come from the Kalsiya Village in the Alot tehsil in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The police said that they were carrying weapons like knives and swords.

"We received information that about 100 people came to Baaman Devariyan village of Unher police station area in Jhalawar, Rajasthan," the SP said.

"They came in the bus and other vehicles from Alot police station area of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. They had weapons including knives and swords. They kidnapped women and children in Baaman Devariyan village," Sindhu told the media.

The SP further gave the information that the police rescued the women and the children and detained six people.

"The police officials reached there and rescued 38 women and children. The police also detained six people. Weapons were recovered from them," she added.

The police have registered the case in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Efforts were being made to arrest the absconding accused, the police said.

According to reports, the Rajasthan police have booked the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Arms Act, among other relevant sections of the IPC.

(With inputs from ANI)

