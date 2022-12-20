Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

3-year-old boy falls to death from 5th floor of Mumbai club where family was watching FIFA World Cup final

The child, identified as Hrudyanshu Rathod, was enjoying the FIFA World Cup match with his family when the incident took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

3-year-old boy falls to death from 5th floor of Mumbai club where family was watching FIFA World Cup final
File Photo/Representative Image

A police official, on Tuesday, said that a three-year-old boy died after he fell from the fifth floor of a club in south Mumbai where his family had gone to watch the FIFA World Cup final. The official from Marine Drive police station said that the toddler slipped out of a gap in the railing of the floor on Sunday evening when he was returning from a washroom.

The child, identified as Hrudyanshu Rathod, was enjoying the FIFA World Cup match with his family when the incident took place. 

READ | Taj Mahal may be 'attached' by Agra administration, gets tax notice first time since 1648

While he was returning from the washroom, he fell from the fifth floor. An 11-year-old boy, who was walking ahead of the victim, heard some noise. When he turned around, he found the younger boy had fallen into the staircase pit, the official said.

He then immediately rushed upstairs and informed the boy's family members about it. 

READ | Can't grow an automobile industry with 50% taxation: Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava

The victim's family members and the club's security guard rushed the child to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said. The child had received severe injuries on his forehead and back of the head, he said.

The police have recorded the statement of the 11-year-old boy and the security guard, the official said.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is on into the incident, the official said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 549 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.