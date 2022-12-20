3-year-old boy falls to death from 5th floor of Mumbai club where family was watching FIFA World Cup final

File Photo/Representative Image

A police official, on Tuesday, said that a three-year-old boy died after he fell from the fifth floor of a club in south Mumbai where his family had gone to watch the FIFA World Cup final. The official from Marine Drive police station said that the toddler slipped out of a gap in the railing of the floor on Sunday evening when he was returning from a washroom.

The child, identified as Hrudyanshu Rathod, was enjoying the FIFA World Cup match with his family when the incident took place.

READ | Taj Mahal may be 'attached' by Agra administration, gets tax notice first time since 1648

While he was returning from the washroom, he fell from the fifth floor. An 11-year-old boy, who was walking ahead of the victim, heard some noise. When he turned around, he found the younger boy had fallen into the staircase pit, the official said.

He then immediately rushed upstairs and informed the boy's family members about it.

READ | Can't grow an automobile industry with 50% taxation: Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava

The victim's family members and the club's security guard rushed the child to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said. The child had received severe injuries on his forehead and back of the head, he said.

The police have recorded the statement of the 11-year-old boy and the security guard, the official said.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is on into the incident, the official said.