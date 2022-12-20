Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Taj Mahal may be 'attached' by Agra administration, gets tax notice first time since 1648

Taj Mahal News: Taj Mahal was built by the Emperor in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

Taj Mahal may be 'attached' by Agra administration, gets tax notice first time since 1648
Taj Mahal was declared a protected monument by the British Raj in 1920.

Taj Mahal, the mainstay of India's tourism sector, has received a tax notice for the first time ever. The monument was commissioned by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1632 and was structurally completed in 1648. At no point in time it was taxed. However, the Agra municipal body has demanded water and property taxes from the Archeological Survey of India, which manages most of the historical monuments in the country.

Raj Kumar Patel, ASI Superintendent Archaeologist, has confirmed that they have received the notice. He told the media that the asked property tax is worth Rs 1.40 lakh and the water tax is over Rs 1 crore.

According to reports, the bills are for the financial year 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. 

Patel told TOI that this is the first time they have received the bills. He said it appears to be a mistake as monuments don't have to pay taxes. He said since there is no commercial use of the property, they are not liable for the property tax.

Municipal Commissioner Nikhil T Funde told the newspaper that he wasn't aware of the notice to the 16th century monument. However, all buildings, including the government and religious buildings, have been asked to pay their taxes.

Taj Mahal was declared a protected monument by the British Raj in 1920. It is still a protected monument and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The municipal body has also told ASI that the property will be attached if the bills are not paid on time. 

Taj Mahal was built by the Emperor in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. More than 6 million people visit the monument every year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 549 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.