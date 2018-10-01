Headlines

2 GoAir officials arrested for stealing phones from a cargo shipment at airport: Police

Two GoAir officials were arrested for allegedly stealing phones from a cargo shipment at Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Monday.

Updated: Oct 01, 2018, 11:50 PM IST

Two GoAir officials were arrested for allegedly stealing phones from a cargo shipment at Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Monday.

On September 19, a case was registered regarding theft of mobile phones from a cargo shipment that had arrived in Delhi onboard a GoAir flight from Patna.

The complainant stated that cargo shipment was offloaded and due to space constraint, it was sent to warehouse on a truck. But at the time of unloading the cargo in the warehouse, it was found that a bag containing 53 mobile phones was missing and it was suspected that it had been stolen while unloading the shipment, police said.

According to police, all areas in the airport and other stations were searched but the shipment could not be found. CCTV footage were also scanned but no clue could be found.

"On the basis of technical analysis of the stolen mobile phones, raids were conducted at the addresses of the users of the phones and the two accused, Sachin Manav (30) and Satish Pal (40), were nabbed from Aerocity, IGI Airport," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Both the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime and revealed that they were working as ramp officers of GoAir, the police officer said.

"They received the shipment from the conveyer belt like a routine passenger and came out from the arrival hall of the Terminal-2. Eight stolen mobile phones have been recovered from their residence and both the accused have been arrested," the DCP said.

