Delhi: 2 killed in building collapses in Kabir Nagar, 1 critical

'They hurled 104th abuse today': PM Modi reacts to Sanjay Raut's 'Aurangzeb' jibe, targets opposition

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Congress finalises 12 candidates in Maharashtra; meeting with Thackeray, Pawar today

After the Congress' Central Election Committee met on Wednesday to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra unit party President Nana Patole said that candidates have been finalised for 12 seats.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:34 AM IST

article-main
Photo: ANI
After the Congress' Central Election Committee met on Wednesday to finalise candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra unit party President Nana Patole said that candidates have been finalised for 12 seats.

He also mentioned that Congress will hold a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar on Thursday to finalise the remaining seats.

Nana Patole said, "We have discussed at least 18-19 seats of Maharashtra, we have finalized at least 12 seats and tomorrow morning we have a meeting with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Final discussions will be held and all seats will be announced by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow...''

The meeting of the CEC was attended by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and other members of the panel. Rahul Gandhi, who is also a member of the panel, was not present during the meeting.

