Lok Sabha Polls Live Updates: 'I challenge Congress to declare it'll not give reservations based on religion,' says PM

02 May 2024, 06:08 AM

"I challenge Congress to declare it will not give reservations based on religion": PM Modi in Gujarat

Lashing out at Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the party, its "shezada" and INDIA alliance parties should declare that they will not resort to religion-based reservations and asserted that the BJP will always protect the quota given to the SCs, STs, OBCs and economically backward section of the general category.

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi said that Congress abused him in during campaigns in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and was now resorting to lies.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as "shehzada", PM Modi gave challenge to the party and its ecosystem that "they will not play with the Constitution" and not give reservation on the basis of religion. He alleged that the Congress wants to loot the reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Sections and give it to Muslims.

"The reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs and economically backward of the general category will never be looted... Your (Congress) intention is to loot the reservation and give it to Muslims. I challenge the shehzada of Congress, Congress and the Jamat who support it to declare if they have courage that they will never misuse the reservation, will not play with the Constitution or give reservation on the basis of religion. Declare this if you have courage," he said.

"They will not declare this because there is something suspicious. The BJP will protect the reservation given to the SCs, STs, OBCs and economically backward of the general category... They want to snatch away the reservation for their vote bank... They should give a written declaration that they will not give reservation on a religious basis," he said.

-ANI