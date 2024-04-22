Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live updates: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations today

22 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM

"People from mountains have never supported Bengal govts": BJP's Darjeeling candidate Raju Bista

After polling for three North Bengal seats in the opening phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, the BJP's Darjeeling candidate Raju Bista on Sunday said people settled in the northern reaches of the state never supported the ruling TMC and will do the same in these elections as well.

"Seeing the mood here, it feels like it is almost confirmed that I will be the MP from Darjeeling for the second time. Last time, the margin was four lakh, this time the BJP will win this seat by an even greater margin. This is because people from the mountains had never supported the ruling TMC or the previous governments in the state. The ruling party in the state has always wronged us, while also subjecting us to oppression. We have been giving them a befitting reply to them for the last 15 years and wil do the same this time as well," Bista told ANI on Sunday.

Darjeeling has been a BJP bastion since 2009. The TMC has never won the constituency.