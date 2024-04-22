Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live updates: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations today

The decision follows a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

article-main
The second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 26 (Friday) in which 89 constituencies from 12 States and one Union Territory will go to the polls. After the phase 1 polling, political parties have intensified campaigning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Hathras and Aligarh Lok Sabha constituencies on April 22. The BJP won both seats in 2019. 

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has announced that a re-poll will be conducted at 11 polling stations between 7 am and 5 pm on April 22.

The decision follows a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling.

The affected polling stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.

 

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 Apr 2024, 08:20 AM

    "People from mountains have never supported Bengal govts": BJP's Darjeeling candidate Raju Bista



    After polling for three North Bengal seats in the opening phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, the BJP's Darjeeling candidate Raju Bista on Sunday said people settled in the northern reaches of the state never supported the ruling TMC and will do the same in these elections as well.

    "Seeing the mood here, it feels like it is almost confirmed that I will be the MP from Darjeeling for the second time. Last time, the margin was four lakh, this time the BJP will win this seat by an even greater margin. This is because people from the mountains had never supported the ruling TMC or the previous governments in the state. The ruling party in the state has always wronged us, while also subjecting us to oppression. We have been giving them a befitting reply to them for the last 15 years and wil do the same this time as well," Bista told ANI on Sunday.

    Darjeeling has been a BJP bastion since 2009. The TMC has never won the constituency.

     

  • 22 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM

    Visuals from a polling station in Moirangkampu Sajeb of Imphal East as people form queues to cast their vote

  • 22 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM

    Re-polling in 11 polling stations of I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency being held today

         

    A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Moirangkampu Sajeb of Imphal East. 

     

  • 22 Apr 2024, 06:11 AM

    EC order repolling at 11 booths in Manipur today



    The Election Commission of India has announced that a re-poll will be conducted at 11 polling stations between 7 am and 5 pm on April 22.

    The decision follows a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling.

    The affected polling stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said.

    Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.

