Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live updates: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations today

The decision follows a directive from the Election Commission to declare the polls held at these stations on April 19 as null and void and schedule fresh polling.
The second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 26 (Friday) in which 89 constituencies from 12 States and one Union Territory will go to the polls. After the phase 1 polling, political parties have intensified campaigning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Hathras and Aligarh Lok Sabha constituencies on April 22. The BJP won both seats in 2019.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has announced that a re-poll will be conducted at 11 polling stations between 7 am and 5 pm on April 22.
The affected polling stations are Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in the Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said.
Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.
"Seeing the mood here, it feels like it is almost confirmed that I will be the MP from Darjeeling for the second time. Last time, the margin was four lakh, this time the BJP will win this seat by an even greater margin. This is because people from the mountains had never supported the ruling TMC or the previous governments in the state. The ruling party in the state has always wronged us, while also subjecting us to oppression. We have been giving them a befitting reply to them for the last 15 years and wil do the same this time as well," Bista told ANI on Sunday.
Darjeeling has been a BJP bastion since 2009. The TMC has never won the constituency.
#WATCH | Manipur: Re-polling in 11 polling stations of I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency being held today.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024
Visuals from a polling station in Moirangkampu Sajeb of Imphal East as people form queues to cast their vote. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/jqAu0isiPt
A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Moirangkampu Sajeb of Imphal East.
#WATCH | Manipur: A voter shows her inked finger after casting her vote at a polling station in Moirangkampu Sajeb of Imphal East.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024
Re-polling in 11 polling stations of I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency being held today. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/riruesP1nk
