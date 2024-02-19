Farmers' protest LIVE: Will discuss Centre's proposal, says farmer leader Sarwan Pandher

Talks between the union ministers and leaders of various farmers' bodies remained inconclusive on Sunday.

The objective of the fourth round of negotiations between the central government and farmers' union leaders was to put a stop to the current 'Delhi chalo' protests at the Punjab-Haryana borders on Sunday, February 18.

Since the farmers' demands for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) of their crops were not addressed, the previous round of talks remained mainly inconclusive.

After the fourth round of talks, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher asserted that the farmers will continue to move forward with the 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 21 adding that the discussion will also be held on the proposal proposed by the government on MSP.