Farmers' protest LIVE: Will discuss Centre's proposal, says farmer leader Sarwan Pandher

India
Talks between the union ministers and leaders of various farmers' bodies remained inconclusive on Sunday.
The objective of the fourth round of negotiations between the central government and farmers' union leaders was to put a stop to the current 'Delhi chalo' protests at the Punjab-Haryana borders on Sunday, February 18.
Since the farmers' demands for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) of their crops were not addressed, the previous round of talks remained mainly inconclusive.
The Centre's proposal of buying pulses, maize and cotton by government agencies at MSP will be discussed by farmers, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Monday but asserted that they will not back out of their demand for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.
"In the meantime, we would like to make every effort from our side to put our point before the Centre today, its medium can be anything, then in these two days, yesterday the minister also said that there are still some things, so we will also go to Delhi and discuss with them," the farmer leader said.
"So we will review this proposal with all our colleagues, some agricultural experts and other legal experts and then we will be able to decide what to do about it. So today we will go and have a similar discussion with our colleagues. As far as our decision to go to Delhi was concerned, it is on standby right now, we have said that today it is the 19th and on the 21st at 11 am, we will move forward peacefully," Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary, of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said while speaking to ANI on Monday.
The farmer leaders said that the 'Delhi Chalo' march has been put on 'standby' as the central government has given a proposal on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the fourth round of talks. The farmer leaders said that they will hold discussions on the government's proposal on MSP and the march will resume 'peacefully' on February 21.
During the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders on Sunday, the Centre proposed a five-year plan to buy key crops at MSP; the farmers have hold their "Delhi Chalo" march to examine the proposal. Farmers were given the proposal followed by a panel consisting of Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. Goyal called the discussions "positive," noting that the leaders of the farmers brought up a number of issues during the meeting.
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the government has given us a proposal, which will be supervised and managed by two government agencies. "We will discuss the proposal by the government (on MSP) with our forums and experts and then, we will come to a conclusion...Our march (Delhi Chalo) will continue till the demands are met...Talks on several other demands need to be done," Dallewal told ANI.
"We will have discussions on the proposal by the govt in the next two days...The govt will also deliberate on the other demands...We will continue with the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Feb 21 if there is no result," Pandher said while addressing the media after the conclusion of the meeting between protesting farmer unions and Union Ministers in Chandigarh on Monday.
He further said that the government and farmers' unions would try to find a solution to the issues. "We will have a discussion on the proposal by the govt and take opinions on it...The decision will be taken by today morning, evening or the day after...The ministers said that they will have discussions on the other demands after returning to Delhi...The discussions will be held on Feb 19-20 and the 'Delhi Chalo' march scheduled for Feb 21 will be decided based on the discussions...Together (govt and the farmers' union) we will try to find a solution to the issues," he added. (ANI)