Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony today

PM Modi will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, following the classical traditions.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple on Monday.The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22.

The day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm.The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

(with inputs from ANI)

  • 22 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Where to watch Ram temple Pran Pratishtha Online

    To watch the entire event live, tune in to DD News, or for international viewers, Doordarshan National's YouTube channel will provide coverage with 40 cameras strategically placed around Ayodhya, broadcasting in 4K.

  • 22 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Ram Temple

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has arrived at the Ram Temple to oversee the preparations for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

