Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll LIVE UPDATES: Telangana, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh predictions after 6.30 pm

Exit poll results for all five states — Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana — will be declared after the voting ends in Telangana today - November 30, 2023.

The results of the assembly elections 2023 exit poll will be declared on today (November 30) after 6:30 p.m. The exit poll results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, the five states, will be made public on Thursday night. These states' elections were held between November 7 to November 30. On Sunday, December 3, the results of the five assembly elections will be announced.

The exit polls today are likely to give indications of the assembly election outcomes. The important Lok Sabha or general election in 2024 is expected to be somewhat influenced by the results of these state elections.

There is a fierce battle going on between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three of the five states. The two political parties in Telangana are engaged in a three-way war with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The Mizo National Front (MNF) is one of the most important political parties in Mizoram.

In these states, there are also other political parties running for office, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

As of now, the BJP controls Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress is in charge of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Mizoram's chief minister is Zoramthanga of the MNF, whereas Telangana's chief minister is K Chandrashekar Rao of the BRS.