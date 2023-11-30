Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll LIVE UPDATES: Telangana, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh predictions after 6.30 pm

Headlines

7 killed, 24 injured in Surat's chemical factory fire: Police

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

7 killed, 24 injured in Surat's chemical factory fire: Police

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Most popular Indian films of 2023

Most popular Indian web series of 2023

Top 9 countries with lowest crime rates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

India's highest-grossing film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore, much more than Baahubali, KGF, Housefull or Cop Universe

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Prashanth Neel calls Prabhas' Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki 'unpleasant': 'Biggest fear we have...'

HomeIndia

India

Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll LIVE UPDATES: Telangana, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh predictions after 6.30 pm

Exit poll results for all five states — Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana — will be declared after the voting ends in Telangana today - November 30, 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The results of the assembly elections 2023 exit poll will be declared on today (November 30) after 6:30 p.m. The exit poll results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, the five states, will be made public on Thursday night. These states' elections were held between November 7 to November 30. On Sunday, December 3, the results of the five assembly elections will be announced.

The exit polls today are likely to give indications of the assembly election outcomes. The important Lok Sabha or general election in 2024 is expected to be somewhat influenced by the results of these state elections.

There is a fierce battle going on between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three of the five states. The two political parties in Telangana are engaged in a three-way war with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The Mizo National Front (MNF) is one of the most important political parties in Mizoram.

In these states, there are also other political parties running for office, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

As of now, the BJP controls Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress is in charge of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Mizoram's chief minister is Zoramthanga of the MNF, whereas Telangana's chief minister is K Chandrashekar Rao of the BRS.

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Nov 2023, 02:55 PM

    Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll: Telangana Elections

    Telangana Elections Polling Underway The polling in Telangana, the last state to vote, is underway. Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 8.52 percent till 9 am in the assembly polls that is currently underway for 119 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. As per the ECI, Adilabad recorded a voter turnout of 13.50 percent, Bhadradri at 8.33 percent, Hanumankonda at 6.89 percent and Jagtial at 10.82 percent.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Nov 2023, 02:34 PM

    Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll: Time restriction on exit polls 

    The Election Commission has banned the publication of exit polls for the following five states' elections: Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram. The polls cannot be published between November 7 and November 30, at 7 a.m. and 6.30 p.m.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Nov 2023, 02:29 PM

    Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll:  What is exit poll?

    Surveys conducted after voters exit the poll booth are used to create exit polls. It's not an opinion on who will win or lose, as is the case with opinion surveys.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Nov 2023, 02:08 PM

    Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll: When and where to watch

    There are various survey companies interview voters as they exit the poll booth. They will post their findings on social media platforms or on television channels with which they have tied up.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mouni Roy discusses shortcomings in relationships, says she is love guru for her friends: 'I always give them...'

New Renault Duster revealed in leaked images ahead of global debut, check details

Israel-Hamas truce: Israel prison releases 30 Palestinian women, children on Day 5 of temporary ceasefire

Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya might be thrown out of Bigg Boss 17 for this reason

IND vs AUS weather update: Will rain wash out India vs Australia 3rd T20I in Guwahati? Check latest report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE