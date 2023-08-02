Headlines

Rejected by film school five times, now world's highest grossing film producer, his films have made Rs 2,42,000 crore

This film producer and studio head was rejected by his favourite film school five times. Today, he is the most successful filmmaker in history.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily the highest grossing film franchise in the world. The 32 films from the MCU have a combined gross of over $29 billion (Rs 2.44 lakh crore) at the box office. The films have broken records and rewritten pop culture. And to think, the franchise was the brainchild of one man, one ambitious film producer, who may have never made it in the field having been rejected by his favourite film school five times. That man is now the world’s highest grossing film producer.

The world’s highest grossing film producer is...

Kevin Feige is the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the current head of the Marvel Studios. The films he has produced have a combined worldwide gross of $29.449 billion (Rs 2,42,000 crore). With that astonishing haul, he sits well clear of anyone in the list of the world’s highest grossing film producers. Kevin Feige has been the head of Marvel Studios for over a decade and since 2019, he has also been the chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, the studio’s parent company.

Kevin Feige’s cinematic journey

Born in Boston in 1973, Kevin Feige attended the University of South Carolina’s School of Cinematic Arts. However, his first five applications to the prestigious college were rejected. Eventually, he was selected for the sixth one, joining the alma mater of eminent filmmakers like George Lucas, Ron Howard, and Robert Zemeckis. In 2000, he was hired as a producer by Marvel and worked on the first X-Men film. Due to his knowledge of Marvel Comics, he became the second-in-command to Marvel Studios’ boss Avi Arad the same year. In the mid-2000s, he envisaged a shared universe of films featuring Marvel superheroes, which eventually became the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2007, he became President of Marvel Studios and has since produced every single MCU film.

Highest grossing film producers

After Kevin Feige, the highest grossing film producer in the world is Kathleen Kennedy, head of Lucasfilm. Her films have grossed $12.9 billion (Rs 1,06,464 crore). She is followed by Jerry Bruckheimer with films grossing $12.3 billion (Rs 1,01,671 crore). David Heyman, the producer of Harry Potter films, and Neal H Moritz, the producer of Fast & Furious films, round up the top five.

