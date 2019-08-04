'The Lion King' original animators upset with Disney's remake, here's why

The Lion King might be making wonders at the Box Office. The film, which is Disney's remake of the original, however has not gone down well with the animators of the original The Lion King. The Huffington Post contacted 13 animators and went on to reveal that while most did not get back, three animators agreed to speak about the movie, and three others just stated that they were not planning to see the film at all.

Among the three animators who were willing to speak, Williams, Stephen and Bossert had a more or less similar opinion, which didn't really show they were content with the remake of original The Lion King. The movie, when made, had breath-taking visuals.

“Don’t forget, at the time of ‘The Lion King,’ there was groundbreaking digital animation going on. The wildebeests, for example, were all computer-generated, and that was considered very radical and advanced for its time. So I don’t think you can mourn the old days too much because everyone’s always itching to do it better,” said Williams when asked about the realistic aesthetics in both the films.

Stephan, on the other hand, while talking about the remake, went on to mention, “It’s sort of sad that the stockholder is now in the room deciding what movies get made. … Disney’s now taken the cover off, and it’s now in your face: ‘Yeah, we just want to make money.’ That’s disappointing as an artist, from a studio that was founded on originality and art.”

Bossert was of the opinion, “I view it as what Walt [Disney] did when he was building the company. He constantly reused and recycled great stories. It’s very evident if you look at when he built Disneyland. He took properties like ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Cinderella’ and he created immersive theme-park attractions, and all the merchandise and books and other things that came along with it. He kind of invented that stuff. … The fact is, they’re taking these great stories and they’re creating them in different entertainment arenas.”