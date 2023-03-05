Shane Warne death anniversary: Ex-fiance, actress Elizabeth Hurley remembers late cricketer, pens heartfelt note

Shane Warne-Elizabeth Hurley

On the first death anniversary of iconic Australian cricketer Shane Warne, his ex-fiance, actress Elizabeth Hurley remembered him and penned a heartfelt note. The actress took her feeling to social media and shared them with their unseen photo.

For the unversed, Elizabeth and Shane got engaged three months after the actress divorced her husband Arun Nayar in 2011. Paying respect to the departed soul, Hurley shared the photo, and wrote, "A year without Shane. You’ll be missed forever. I hope our padlock is still there #pontdesarts."

During their relationship, reportedly, Hurley and Warne bought the Grade II–listed mansion Donnington Hall, near Ledbury, Herefordshire, as their main home in 2012. Even after their split in 2016, Hurley continued to stay there. Considered the greatest spinner of all time, Warne died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a vacation in Thailand, on March 4, 2022. After his demise, Elizabeth paid tribute by saying "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved lionheart"

Even Sachin Tendulkar remembered Shane on his death anniversary. Sachin penned a heartfelt note, recalling his "great friend" against whom he fought many memorable battles on the pitch. Taking to social media, Tendulkar recalled the times that he spent with Warne and also shared a picture where the two could be seen in conversation.

"We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!" Tendulkar wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie! pic.twitter.com/j0TQnVS97r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2023

Warne claimed over 1000 wickets in his illustrious international career with 709 victims coming in Test cricket, while Tendulkar has scored 34357 runs, including 100 centuries across the three formats. The former Australian spinner also captained Rajasthan Royals to title triumph in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

(With inputs from ANI)