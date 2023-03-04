Shane Warne: Remembering the Australia cricket legend on his 1st death anniversary

Shane was a larger-than-life character who embraced every moment with enthusiasm and vigor, leaving an indelible mark on the world of cricket.
On March 4, 2022, the cricketing world was left in mourning with the sudden passing of Australian spin legend Shane Warne, aged 52, due to a heart attack. Warne was a beloved figure in the cricketing community, having made a lasting impact on the game with his unique bowling style and charismatic personality. His career spanned over two decades, during which he achieved numerous accolades, including being the first bowler to take 700 Test wickets.
On this day, as we pay homage to the legendary spin bowler on his 53rd birthday, we take a moment to reflect on his illustrious career in cricket and the remarkable records he set during his time in the sport.
1. Shane Warne
Shane Warne was a renowned Australian cricketer who captained the national side in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He was widely regarded as one of the greatest spin bowlers of all time.
2. Test Debut
Shane Warne made his Test debut on January 2, 1992, against India, launching a career that would span 15 years. On January 2, 2007, Warne played his final Test match against England, bringing to a close an illustrious career that saw him become one of the greatest bowlers of all time.
3. Test career
Shane Warne played a total of 145 Test matches and took an impressive 708 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 8/71. He held the record for the most wickets taken in Test history until Muralitharan surpassed him in 2007. Warne's remarkable bowling prowess made him one of the most feared bowlers in the game, and his legacy will live on for years to come.
4. Stats
Shane Warne was the only player to ever score 3,000 Test runs without a century to his name. Warney, as he was affectionately known, was a huge hit with Indian cricket fans. Here, he warmly greeted them in the traditional Indian way, gesturing namaste.
5. ODI debut
Shane Warne made his debut in the One Day International (ODI) arena in March 1993 against New Zealand, and he played his final ODI in January 2005.
6. The Ashes hat-trick
It was the first hat-trick in an Ashes Test since Hugh Trumble's 91 years prior, and a resounding victory for Australia. This remarkable feat marked a momentous occasion in cricketing history, one that will be remembered for generations to come.
7. Joint-leading wicket-taker
Warne was Australia's joint-leading wicket-taker at the 1996 World Cup, but the Aussies were ultimately defeated in the final by Sri Lanka.
8. Retirement
On December 21, 2006, legendary cricketer Shane Warne made a momentous announcement: he was retiring from international cricket.
9. Leading Rajasthan Royals in IPL
Shane Warne was an integral part of the Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2011, where he played for the Rajasthan Royals and even captained them to the historic inaugural IPL title in 2008.
10. Hall of Fame
In 2013, legendary cricketer Shane Warne was inducted into the esteemed International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame.
11. Death
Cricket icon Shane Warne tragically passed away on March 4, 2022, leaving his family and fans in a state of shock. Warne was only 52 years old. He was discovered in an unconscious state in his hotel room in Thailand, where he had gone for a holiday. It was later revealed that Warne had succumbed to natural causes, having experienced chest pains prior to his untimely demise.