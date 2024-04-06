Twitter
Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher file for divorce after 13 years of marriage: 'We are putting our racquets down'

Hollywood couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher reveal that they have filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 09:24 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce after 13 years of marriage
Hollywood's beloved couple Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have decided to part ways after being together for 20 years. The couple took their Instagram and shared the sad news with their fans in a joint statement. 

On Friday, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen took to their Instagram and in a joint statement announced their divorce. Sharing a picture of themselves wearing matching tennis clothes, the couple wrote, "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage." 

Their statement further read, “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen first met at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2000 and went on to get engaged in 2004 and tied the knot six years later. “She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did,” Cohen told the New York Times in 2020. The couple has three children from their marriage.

While Sacha Baron Cohen rose to fame with his Ali G character, he is also known for his roles as Kazakh reporter, and Australian Fashionista Bruno. On the other hand, Isla Fisher worked in one of the longest-running Australian soap, Home and Away before she made her mark on the big screen with movies like Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, and more. 

