Priyanka Chopra unveils her 'Spaceman' look, dons red hot outfit for Nick Jonas' music video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is indeed a surprise package in Nick Jonas' latest music video 'Spaceman'. The song is about her and she makes a few appearances that are too heartwarming for words. In the video, Nick is seen as a spaceman stranded on alien land. The only thing which keeps him going is the memory of his ladylove that is, Priyanka. Now, PeeCee took to her Instagram page and shared her look from the music video.

The actor appears in the form of a hologram in the 'Spaceman' song but actually, she looks red hot in a Balenciaga outfit. Priyanka wore a bright red bodycon dress with the shoes and gloves being a part of the dress. The outfit has a long matching cape and she looks sexy as ever in it. PeeCee styled her long locks in cascading curls and opted for dark red lips.

This is the third appearance of Priyanka in Nick's video. She earlier appeared in two of Jonas Brothers' video 'Sucker' and 'What A Man Gotta Do' with her sisters-in-law.

Earlier during an interaction, when Nick was asked what separated Priyanka from the rest of the women he dated, the singer said, "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right. We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved organically. It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully."