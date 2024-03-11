Oscars 2024 live updates: Robert Downey Jr wins for Oppenheimer, John Cena's nude act on stage shocks viewers

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, has received 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is happening in Los Angeles today. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a strong contender to win multiple Oscars this year. The film, starring Cillian Murphy, has received 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. Other nominated films include Barbie, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Poor Things is off to a strong start in the competition for the most victories, securing awards in categories including Best Costume and Best Hairstyling and Makeup. Oppenheimer also has won three awards.

Ryan Gosling stunned everyone with his performance

Ryan Gosling démarre sa performance de “I’m Just Ken” de Barbie aux #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/DDO6l7vprW — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) March 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling's performance of the Oscar-nominated Barbie song I’m Just Ken at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood changed the energy at the event. Everyone was seen dancing, singing, and enjoying during his performance.

The Wonderful Life of Henry Sugar wins the Oscar

Wes Anderson's adaptation of the Roald Dahl fairy tale The Wonderful Life of Henry Sugar wins the Oscar for Best Live Action Short.

Hoyte van Hoytema wins in the Best Cinematography category

Hoyte van Hoytema secured the Oscar for Best Cinematography in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, featuring Cillian Murphy. This adds to the film's tally, bringing its total Oscars to three.

Robert Downey Jr wins

Robert Downey Jr won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Oppenheimer.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

John Cena walked on stage naked

John Cena shocked everyone when he walked on stage nude to present the Best Costume Award.

I’m so embarrassed right now one of my followers (@JohnCena) just walked out onto the Oscar’s stage without any clothes on… pic.twitter.com/2PIbRINRfi — greg (@greg16676935420) March 11, 2024

You can watch the Oscars live on Disney+Hotstar in India.