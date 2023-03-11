Oscars 2023: Date, time and where to watch the 95th Academy Awards online in India

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the biggest international film awards Oscar 2023 in the film world. Like every year, this time also the Academy Awards are going to be celebrated in Los Angeles, USA. From India, the superhit song 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster film 'RRR' by the famous director of South Cinema SS Rajamouli is also included in this Oscar race.

Here we are going to tell you where you can watch the 95th Oscar Awards ceremony online in India.

When will the Oscars 2023 start

Talking about the Oscar Awards 2023, this time the International Film Awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA on Sunday, March 12. Catch it live at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC. Whereas, due to the time difference, the Oscar Awards 2023 will be telecast in India from 5:30 am on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Where to watch the Oscars awards 2023 online in India

Talking about the live telecast of Oscar Awards 2023 in India, this special film award ceremony can be easily watched on the famous OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Apart from this, you can watch live on ABC Network Cable, Ceiling TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

This Oscar is special for India

This time the eyes of all Indians are fixed on the 95th Oscar Award (Oscar 2023). Because the Dhansu song 'Naatu Naatu' (Naatu Naatu) from veteran filmmaker SS Rajamouli of South Cinema has been nominated for the Academy Award 2023 in the Best Original Song category. In such a situation, it will be the dream of every Indian and 'RRR' makers and star cast to win the Oscars this time.