Gujarat: Foreign students attacked for offering namaz at university, 5 injured

IPL 2024: MI suffer big blow as star bowler likely to miss matches, check details

Patna Shuklla: Vivek Budakoti, Anushka Kaushik call men taking all important decisions at home a 'sad thing' | Exclusive

IPL 2024: MI suffer big blow as star bowler likely to miss matches, check details

Meet world's highest-paid debutant actor, outsider who made Rs 100 crore for first film, earned Rs 1400 crore in a year

This actor charged almost Rs 100 crore for his first film and once earned Rs 1400 crore in a single year

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

Conor McGregor (Image: Twitter)
While it is true that film stars mint money, at least the bigger ones, the same does not hold true for newcomers. Usually, one has to prove their mettle and attain some amount of success before they can begin charging the big bucks per film. So naturally, a debutant charging as much as Rs 100 crore for their first film is a big deal. It’s an even bigger deal that they are not a star kid. But then how did this happen?

The debutant who charged Rs 100 crore for their first film

The short answer is that the actor was indeed a debutant in films but was already popular in another arena – the world of sports. The person we are talking about is MMA champion Conor McGregor, one of the most popular and highest-paid athletes in the world. The former UFC champion recently made his film debut as an antagonist in the Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer Road House. In 2022, while he was filming the movie, McGregor had claimed that he was the "highest-paid first-time actor of all time.” He wrote this in a tweet that has since been deleted. But now, he has again made the claim, saying he took home somewhere between GBP 6-10 million (Rs 63-105 crore) for his appearance in Road House. This would mean he has broken Dwayne Johnson’s record from when he charged GBP 5.5 million (then around Rs 38 crore) for his debut film The Mummy Returns back in 2001.

All about Conor McGregor

McGregor is an Irish professional boxer and mixed martial artist. He is a former UFC world champion in featherweight and lightweight divisions and one of the most popular combat sportspersons in the world. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes as he raked in $180 million (Rs 1400 crore). He made his professional boxing debut in a heavily publicised fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017 but lost.

