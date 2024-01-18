Meet producer whose salary was cut by Rs 118 crore after back-to-back flops, caused studio Rs 1500 crore loss, now he...

Headlines

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Update: Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 to go on sale again but without blood oxygen features

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

8 ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

10 social media abbreviations you should know

Winter fruits to keep blood pressure (BP) under check

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': List Of Cricketers Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

Meet producer whose salary was cut by Rs 118 crore after back-to-back flops, caused studio Rs 1500 crore loss, now he...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet producer whose salary was cut by Rs 118 crore after back-to-back flops, caused studio Rs 1500 crore loss, now he...

This film executive saw studio face losses of over Rs 1500 crore due to flop films, leading to massive pay cut

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Film executives and studio bosses are among the highest-paid individuals in the entertainment industry worldwide. Some of the top CEOs of the studios in Hollywood make tens of millions of dollars every year with their salaries and stock options. However, when things go south i.e. films begin flopping, these top bosses face pay cuts as well. This is exactly what happened in 2023 when a spate of unsuccessful films led to the biggest film CEO in the world facing a pay cut of over $14 million (Rs 118 crore).

The film executive who led a Rs 1500 crore loss

Bob Iger is one of the most powerful men in word cinema as the CEO of Disney. The 72-year-old has been heading Disney, on and off, for almost two decades now. But 2023 was a difficult year for the media giant. Disney Studios, its film production wing, and its subsidiary production companies, delivered many big budget flops. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lost over $100 million (Rs 830 crore), while The Marvels became MCU’s first box office bomb, losing even more money. In all, trade analysts estimate that Disney Studios’ films saw losses of just under $200 million (over Rs 1500 crore) in 2023. Financially, the company was better off with merchandise sales and other avenues of income as well. But the box office loss was tremendous.

How Bob Iger faced a $14 million pay cut

According to Vareity, Bob Iger earned $31.6 million (Rs 263 crore) as Disney CEO in 2023. This includes a base salary of $865,385, stock awards totaling $16.1 million, $10 million in stock option awards, $2.1 million in performance-based compensation and $2.48 million in other compensation. While this may seem like a lot, the salary is actually a step down from the last year in which Iger headed Disney. The executive was Disney CEO in 2021 (before he stepped down briefly in 2022) and that year, he had actually taken home $45.9 million (Rs 381 crore), meaning that Iger’s pay was slashed by $14.3 million (Rs 118 crore).

Bob Iger’s future with Disney

Iger originally took over as Disney CEO in 2005 and led the acquisition of some of the biggest properties and IPs owned by the media giant, from Marvel to Star Wars. He also introduced streaming platforms under the Disney umbrella. In 2021, he announced his retirement and formally stepped down in 2022, to be replaced by Bob Chapek. However, in under a year, Chapek was fired and Iger was requested to return. It can be said that through much of 2023, Iger restored Disney to its former glory, or at least attempted to. The board of directors have shown faith in the veteran executive, extending his contract till 2026.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth had made another visit to Goa with her son a week before allegedly killing him; Here's why

How do I obtain CBAP certification in the USA?

'Chandler forever': Matthew Perry receives tribute at Emmys 2024 with emotional cover of Friends theme song, fans react

Meet man who failed to crack IIT, co-founded Rs 25,000 crore company, he is from...

Stream videos without internet, sim card: Centre’s big plan for future

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE