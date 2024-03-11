Meet Cillian Murphy aka Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby, Best Actor Oscar winner, failed in college, faced mental breakdown

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Gautam Adani discusses semiconductors, AI with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, shares post on X

What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets more than Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Gautam Adani discusses semiconductors, AI with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, shares post on X

Signs of insulin resistance in your body

Indians who won Oscars

How much did it cost to build the Great Wall of China?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

After winning 7 Oscars, Christopher Nolan, Murphy's Oppenheimer to finally release on OTT; know when, where to watch

Rakul Preet Singh recalls dad grilling Jackky Bhagnani in first meeting: 'My food got stuck in my throat' | Exclusive

Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who changed religion to get married, husband snatched all her properties, died due to...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Meet Cillian Murphy aka Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby, Best Actor Oscar winner, failed in college, faced mental breakdown

Cillian Murphy, who was born on May 25, 1976, in Douglas, Cork, failed his first-year law exams which led to his career in acting.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Meet Cillian Murphy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, on Monday, won his first Oscar for Best Actor at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony. The Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, happened in Los Angeles today. 

But do you know Murphy is a college dropout?

Well, If you don’t know, let’s us tell you Murphy, who was born on May 25, 1976, in Douglas, Cork, failed his first-year law exams which led to his career in acting.

Early life:

His parents were educators, and he grew up in Ballintemple, Cork, with his younger brother and two younger sisters. Despite academic success, Murphy occasionally faced trouble, leading him to prioritize artistic pursuits over sports.

Failed in college:

Murphy enrolled in law at University College Cork in 1996 but failed in first-year exam. He then realised it wasn't his passion, eventually finding interest in acting after witnessing a stage production of A Clockwork Orange by Corcadorca.

While talking about his failures, the actor once said, “There are kids who really suffer mentally and feel under such intense pressure because of the bottleneck of a points system we’ve developed.” He added, “I’m lucky in that I was never prone to depression or panic attacks, but that year was a dark year. I still have nightmares about it, even more so than walking on stage.”

“I just felt as if it was going to be the defining moment in my life and if I didn’t succeed in my exams, I would never succeed at anything,” he concluded.

Faced mental health issues after Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy, famous for his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, mentioned in a 2019 interview with Esquire that fully immersing himself in a character can make his wife, artist Yvonne McGuinness, and their sons, Malachy (13) and Aran (12), feel a bit distant when he's filming.

He said, “When you're in the world of film and television acting, you don't just sit idle in a trailer, passing time with puzzles or other activities. It's a sudden shift from that calm to being fully engaged. If you start from a complete stop, it just doesn't click. I'm not constantly speaking like Tommy in my everyday life, but I have to get close. So, it's true – I'm not fully present during filming. And when we're shooting, I don't socialize; I head home, focus on my lines, and rest."

He added that playing Shelby's character, who bears the weight of haunting wartime experiences, is a challenging task for any actor. Murphy described this approach as a method to "temporarily escape reality."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Cringe-worthy’: Jimmy Kimmel slammed for joking about Robert Downey Jr's past drug addiction during Oscars 2024

Four leopards spotted casually strolling in residential area in Madhya Pradesh, video goes viral

Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film records huge jump, collects Rs 18.75 crore

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Central Election Committee to meet today; likely to discuss more candidates

US President Biden caught on hot mic seeking 'come to Jesus meeting' with Israel PM Netanyahu over Gaza crisis

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement