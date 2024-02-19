Twitter
Matthew Perry to be honored at TV awards after academy faces backlash, confirms BAFTA

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has confirmed that Matthew Perry will be honoured at its TV awards later this year following backlash over his omission from the In Memoriam segment of the film awards night on Sunday evening, reports 'Variety'.

Although Perry, who died last October, was best known for his 10-year stint as Chandler Bing on hit TV show 'Friends', 'Variety' adds that he also appeared in a number of popular feature films in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including 'The Whole Nine Yards', alongside Bruce Willis, and 'Fools Rush In' opposite Salma Hayek.

This year's In Memoriam segment, set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper's 'The After Time' performed by 'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham, featured Jane Birkin, Shirley Anne Field, Richard Roundtree, Michael Gambon, Tom Wilkinson and Carl Weathers, among others.

The segment also paid tribute to Tina Turner, who was commemorated as both an actor and singer. BAFTA confirmed to 'Variety' that Perry will be remembered at its TV ceremony later this year. "Matthew Perry will be remembered in the forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May," a spokesperson said.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office later revealed that the actor died from "the acute effects of ketamine".

Back in January, notes 'Variety', Perry received an emotional tribute during the 2023 Emmys In Memoriam segment, as pop singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty delivered a stripped-down cover of the 'Friends' theme song ('I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts).

(With inputs from IANS)

POPULAR STORIES

