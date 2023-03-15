Lindsay Lohan announces first pregnancy with husband Bader S Shammas, mom Dina Lohan says, 'I am over the moon'

Lindsay Lohan-Bader S Shammas

Hollywood actress and singer Lindsay Lohan announced her motherhood on social media. The actress announced her first child with her husband Bader S Shammas who is a businessman. As soon as the actress announced it online, Hollywood stars congratulated the actress and her mother and to-be grandmother Dina Lohan also reacted cheerfully to the news.

On Tuesday, Lindsay Lohan shared a picture of a white baby onesie with the words ‘coming soon’ on it, announced her pregnancy, and wrote, “We are blessed and excited!” The actress also shared her excitement about her pregnancy in a statement to TMZ and said, “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

The actress’ mother Dina Lohan looked equally excited with the news as she commented, “I am over the moon filled with so much joy and happiness.” Paris Hilton, Amanda Seyfried, and Elizabeth Gillies among many other Hollywood celebs congratulated the actress for entering motherhood and showered their blessings in the comment section.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader S Shammas dated for 2 years before they tied the knot in 2022. The actress announced her wedding through an Instagram post that read, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day.”

Lindsay Lohan was last seen in the movie Falling for Christmas released in 2022. She has been a part of some of the most Iconic movies like Mean Girls, The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Confessions of a Teenage drama queen which ruled the audience's hearts and is still widely appreciated.

