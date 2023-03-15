Priyanka Chopra reacts to Shah Rukh Khan‘s comment on not working in Hollywood, says 'comfortable is boring’

Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Hollywood-Bollywood Priyanka Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming sci-fi thriller series Citadel, reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on ‘not working in Hollywood’. She recently visited the SXSW studio where she also talked about her journey.

As per the India Express, when a reporter asked Priyanka, “Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Why should I go there (Hollywood), I am comfortable here.'” Priyanka Chopra replied, “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

Recently, on Friday, March 10, Priyanka sat down with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the kick-off of the festival and recalled what had happened to her one day before. "Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized I was hurt and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband, and my team," she confessed.

"..., and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size," the 40-year-old actress continued sharing her thoughts on being body-shamed. "And that's a problem, apparently, and most of us are not, and sample size is size 2," she added.

Unfortunately, the incident was not a first for Priyanka. "I've been told many things that are difficult to hear," she candidly stated. "In my job, the pressure is so intense you can`t really show the chinks in your armour." Aside from being body shamed, The White Tiger actress pointed out other kinds of demeaning comments thrown at her.

"I have had times when I may have said something, and it's been misconstrued," she explained, "and you see people saying the meanest and nastiest things not just about me, about my child, about my family members, and I think sometimes people forget you are even human." The Unfinished author further gave advice on how to deal with hateful comments.

Read|Priyanka Chopra stuns in white feathery outfit at pre-Oscars event, check pics