Priyanka Chopra stuns in white feathery outfit at pre-Oscars event, check pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently became a part of the pre-Oscar event with Nick Jonas. From where her pictures are becoming fiercely viral on social media. In these photos, Priyanka is looking very beautiful in a white outfit.
Filmmakers around the world are quite excited about the biggest Academy Award in cinema i.e. Oscar Award. The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 13. Recently, a pre-Oscar event was organized before the 95th Academy Awards, which many big stars of Hollywood attended. Actress Priyanka Chopra also attended the event with husband Nick Jonas. During this, the desi girl of Bollywood was wearing a white outfit, in which she was looking very beautiful. See the photos of Priyanka Chopra here.
1. Priyanka in white outfit
Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared these pictures from her Instagram account. In the photos, the desi girl Bala is looking beautiful in a white coloured mermaid outfit.
2. Priyanka Chopra at Oscars
Sharing these pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "South Asian Excellence at the Oscars." (Instagram)
3. Priyanka in white coloured outfit
In these pictures, Priyanka Chopra is wearing a white-coloured two-piece outfit. She paired a fish-cut skirt with a white crop top.
4. Priyanka's white outfit
Priyanka Chopra is wearing a fur jacket with this outfit. In these photos, Priyanka is wreaking havoc with her bold look.
5. Priyanka Chopra in Citadel
Let us tell you that recently the trailer of Priyanka Chopra's film Citadel has been released. Priyanka Chopra will be seen doing vigorous action in this film. The trailer has been liked a lot. The film will be released on 28 April on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (Instagram)