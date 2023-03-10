Priyanka Chopra stuns in white feathery outfit at pre-Oscars event, check pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently became a part of the pre-Oscar event with Nick Jonas. From where her pictures are becoming fiercely viral on social media. In these photos, Priyanka is looking very beautiful in a white outfit.

Filmmakers around the world are quite excited about the biggest Academy Award in cinema i.e. Oscar Award. The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 13. Recently, a pre-Oscar event was organized before the 95th Academy Awards, which many big stars of Hollywood attended. Actress Priyanka Chopra also attended the event with husband Nick Jonas. During this, the desi girl of Bollywood was wearing a white outfit, in which she was looking very beautiful. See the photos of Priyanka Chopra here.