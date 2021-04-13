Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West agree on divorce terms, ask for joint custody of their four kids

New details surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce have revealed that the couple has agreed that they should have joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and neither of them needs spousal support.

According to a report in The Guardian, Kanye's attorneys filed his response on Friday in the Los Angeles superior court in response to Kim's divorce filing, seven weeks ago, which began the process of ending their six-and-a-half-year marriage.

Kanye's filing was reportedly identical to that of Kim's original petition, citing that the marriage should end over "irreconcilable differences" and they have shared custody of their 4 children.

According to Fox News, the court documents filed by Kim also cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce. The 40-year-old star had also requested that the ability to award spousal support by either herself or Kanye be terminated, according to Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly, which obtained the court papers.

The documents also revealed that their date of separation is still to be discussed, as previously reported, that the famous pair had a prenuptial agreement in place.

As reported by Fox News, the prenup, which will help them to avoid a hairy dispute over their massive fortune, reportedly stated that the assets and obligations of the 'Runaway' singer and Kim are their own respective properties. The documents were filed on February 22 and the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is being represented by famed divorce attorney of the stars, Laura Wasser, dubbed the 'Disso Queen'.

It was the first marriage for Kanye and the third one for Kim, who did not ask the court to change her name back to just Kardashian, though she may still do so during the divorce process.

Kanye and Kim began dating in 2012 and confirmed their relationship by appearing at public events together. They married on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.