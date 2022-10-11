Jurassic World Dominion OTT release: When, where to watch Chris Pratt starrer action film

Jurassic World Dominion/File photo

Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the science fiction action film Jurassic World Dominion was released in the theatres on June 10 to underwhelming reviews. While some moviegoers called the Colin Trevorrow directorial called the film 'non-stop dinosaur action', a majority of the reviewers said it was 'massive disappointment'.

For those who didn't opt to go and watch the film on the big screen owing to the mixed reviews can now enjoy the movie in the comfort of their homes as Jurassic World Dominion is set to have its streaming premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video India on October 17.

The streaming platform took to its social media channels on Monday, October 10, and wrote, "brace yourselves for the epic conclusion of the jurassic era, clear your calendar already for the #JurassicWorldOnPrime coming Oct 17" and shared the poster of the film.

The Hollywood film is the sixth installment in the franchise that began with the Jurassic Park trilogy from 1993 to 2001 and got rebooted with the Jurassic World trilogy in 2015. It brings back the trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from the original classic Steven Spielberg film.

Despite the negative reviews from the film critics, the film turned out to be a blockbuster success as it crossed the $1 billion figure at the worldwide box office in September. As per Variety, the film earned $376 million at the domestic box office and $624 million internationally.



With this, Jurassic World Dominion became the second-highest-grossing film of the year behind Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick which has collected $1.4 billion at the global box office. Apart from these two movies, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which famously saw Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire playing the three Spider-Men on screen, is the only film to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office in the post-pandemic era.