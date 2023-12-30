Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

'If it is not going well, there could be…': S Somanath on ISRO's plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

Hollywood

Hollywood

'It's happening': Jeremy Renner returns to work a year after devastating snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner reshared a post from 'Mayor Of Kingstown' co-star Emma Laird on his Instagram story, indicating that the pair would be reunited right after the new year for the season 3.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

article-main
Actor Jeremy Renner, who suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after he was crushed by a snowplow in January 2023, is now back in action. He is fully recovered and all set to return to work.

On Thursday, Renner reshared a post from 'Mayor Of Kingstown' co-star Emma Laird on his Instagram story, indicating that the pair would be reunited right after the new year for the season 3, Deadline reported.

The post featured a photo of Laird and Renner, seemingly on set, with the text: "It's happening" and "Back with my favorite guy next week." The series follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Earlier in an interview with People, Renner revealed the treatment he has been having to aid his recovery.

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th ... everyday," Renner wrote in his Instagram caption. "Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on...."

He continued to share his greatest therapy has been, "his mind," and his "will to keep pushing through his recovery." He added that he feels it his "his duty" to be "exceptional" after his accident."Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you who have empowered me to endure," he added. Back in October, the star revealed that he has a collection of music coming out about the different milestones in his recovery journey.

