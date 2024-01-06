Headlines

Hollywood

Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

American actor Christian Klepser and his daughters died after their small aircraft encountered difficulties shortly after takeoff and plunged into the Caribbean waters off Bequia.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 01:17 AM IST

In a tragic event, American actor Christian Klepser, who is known for his performance in Indiana Jones, and Speed Racer, died with his two daughters, Madita (10) and Annik (12), in a plane crash off Bequia, a Caribbean island on Thursday. As per media reports, The small one-engine aircraft was owned and piloted by Sachs. The plane nose-dived one nautical mile west of Petit Nevis, a small island in the Grenadines, on Thursday afternoon. 

Reportedly, the plane left from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm, Bequia, an island in the Grenadines, around 12:11 p.m. and was bound to land at St. Lucia. As per the information provided by media reports, the aircraft encountered difficulties shortly after takeoff and plunged into the Caribbean waters off Bequia. Pilot Robert Sachs also died in the crash, Christian and his daughters were reportedly the only passengers aboard the plane.

As Variety reported, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force wrote in a statement, "Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly travelled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts."

The bodies of Christian and his children with Sachs were recovered by the Coast Guard. They were pronounced dead by a medical official. As Variety reported, their bodies were transported to St. Vincent and taken to the Kingstown Mortuary, for post-mortem and to determine the causes of death.

Klepser's most recent on-screen appearance was in Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. He has also played the racecar driver Snake Oiler in Speed Racer (2008). His other popular titles include Sense 8, Inspector George Gently, The Baby-Sitters Club, and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. His upcoming film, which is said to be his final film, Forever Hold Your Peace, will be released posthumously.

