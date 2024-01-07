Headlines

Hollywood

Golden Globes 2024: When and where to watch award show in India

Here's all you need to know about when and where you can watch the Golden Globes Awards 2024 in India.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 09:10 PM IST

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes Awards, the most celebrated awards in the entertainment industry, is set to dazzle the audience. The prestigious awards is renowned for its lively celebration of film and television, the event serves as an early milestone for contenders in the awards season. You can catch the live broadcast from Beverly Hills, California. Lionsgate Play will be streaming the event for Indian viewers, starting at 6:30 am on January 8. 

Host and Presenters 

This year, the Golden Globes Awards will be hosted by the comedian Jo Koy. The comedian has featured in various Netflix shows and also starred in last year’s comedy film Easter Sunday. Organizers cited his “infectious energy and relatable humor” in announcing Koy would headline the event. The award show will feature presenters such as Ben Affleck and Dua Lipa, Angela Bassett, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Annette Bening, Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner, Jonathan Bailey, Orlando Bloom, and Will Ferrell. 
 
When and Where to Watch in India 

The prestigious award show will stream live for the Indian audience. Lionsgate Play will be streaming the 81st edition of Golden Globes Awards for Indian viewers, starting at 6:30 am on January 8, with the red-carpet segment kicking off at 5:30 am.

The Nominees 

Greta Gerwig's Barbie dominates with 9 nominations followed by its release date companion, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer with 8 nominations in comedy and drama categories in the 81st  81st Golden Globe Awards. Barbie secured nominations for Margot Robbie in the Lead Actress category and Ryan Gosling's impressive performance as Ken landed the actor a Best Supporting Actor nomination. Talking about Oppenheimer, the film secured director Christopher Nolan a nomination for Best Director, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Emily Blunt all got acting nods.

Read Golden Globe Awards 2024: Barbie leads the way with 9 nominations, followed by Oppenheimer; check full list here

