Golden Globe Awards 2024: Barbie leads the way with 9 nominations, followed by Oppenheimer; check full list here

Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate in Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations; check the full list.

The Golden Globe Awards are among the most prestigious and highly sought-after English films worldwide. Greta Gerwig's Barbie dominates with 9 nominations followed by its release date companion, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer with 8 nominations in comedy and drama categories in the 81st 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie secured nominations for Margot Robbie in the Lead Actress category and Ryan Gosling's impressive performance as Ken landed the actor a Best Supporting Actor nomination. Talking about Oppenheimer, the film secured director Christopher Nolan a nomination for Best Director, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Emily Blunt all got acting nods. Here's a look at the full nominations list-

Film Categories

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Maestro

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Barbie

Poor Things

The Holdovers

American Fiction

May December

Air

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Celine Song - Past Lives

Best Screenplay

Barbie- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives — Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening - Nyad

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Cailey Spaeny - Priscilla

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

• Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

• Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

• Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

• Matt Damon - Air

• Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

• Joaquin Phoenix - Beau is Afraid

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Natalie Portman - May December

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

• Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

• Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

• Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

• Jodie Foster - Nyad

• Julianne Moore - May December

• Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie)

Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)

Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from She Came to Me)

Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)

Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)

Television Categories



Best TV Series- Drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Best TV Series- Comedy or Musical

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best TV Series - Limited, Anthology or TV Movie

Beef (Netflix)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Fargo (FX)

Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Brian Cox - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – The Great

Best Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun - Beef

Best Actress in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Ali Wong - Beef

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Billy Cruddup, The Morning Show

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Meanwhile, The 81st Golden Globe Awards 2024 will be streaming LIVE and exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on 8th January at 6 30 AM IST.