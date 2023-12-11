Golden Globe Awards 2024: Barbie leads the way with 9 nominations, followed by Oppenheimer; check full list here

Hollywood
Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate in Golden Globe Awards 2024 nominations; check the full list.
The Golden Globe Awards are among the most prestigious and highly sought-after English films worldwide. Greta Gerwig's Barbie dominates with 9 nominations followed by its release date companion, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer with 8 nominations in comedy and drama categories in the 81st 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie secured nominations for Margot Robbie in the Lead Actress category and Ryan Gosling's impressive performance as Ken landed the actor a Best Supporting Actor nomination. Talking about Oppenheimer, the film secured director Christopher Nolan a nomination for Best Director, while Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, and Emily Blunt all got acting nods. Here's a look at the full nominations list-
Film Categories
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Maestro
Anatomy of a Fall
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
Barbie
Poor Things
The Holdovers
American Fiction
May December
Air
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Celine Song - Past Lives
Best Screenplay
Barbie- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening - Nyad
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Cailey Spaeny - Priscilla
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
• Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
• Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
• Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
• Matt Damon - Air
• Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
• Joaquin Phoenix - Beau is Afraid
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Natalie Portman - May December
Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Charles Melton - May December
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
• Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
• Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
• Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
• Jodie Foster - Nyad
• Julianne Moore - May December
• Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Best Original Score
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song
What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie)
Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)
Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from She Came to Me)
Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)
Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)
Television Categories
Best TV Series- Drama
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Best TV Series- Comedy or Musical
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best TV Series - Limited, Anthology or TV Movie
Beef (Netflix)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Fargo (FX)
Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama)
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Brian Cox - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama)
Helen Mirren - 1923
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Emma Stone - The Curse
Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy)
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building”
Elle Fanning – The Great
Best Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun - Beef
Best Actress in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie)
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen - Love and Death
Juno Temple - Fargo
Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
Ali Wong - Beef
Best Supporting Actor on Television
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Billy Cruddup, The Morning Show
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Abby Elliott - The Bear
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Meanwhile, The 81st Golden Globe Awards 2024 will be streaming LIVE and exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on 8th January at 6 30 AM IST.