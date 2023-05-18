General Hospital star Haley Pullo arrested for drunk driving after being involved in horrific car crash

Credit: Haley Pullo/Instagram

General Hospital star Haley Pullo, according to a new report, was arrested and charged with a DUI after being involved in a horrific car crash in Pasadena, California. The incident took place on April 29.

TMZ claims that Pullos was driving on the 134 freeway when she swerved, jumped over a median barrier and started driving the wrong way toward oncoming traffic. The actress eventually ended up colliding with a car that was going approximately 60 mph, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pasadena Fire Department also shared on Twitter a collection of photos taken from the crash site, featuring both cars in total shambles following the crash.

Freeway Rescue - 134/Orange Grove. Early this morning PFD responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue of occupants from both vehicles. Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and stay off your phone. pic.twitter.com/mkuM7ZFfJ3 — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) April 29, 2023

"Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning. Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision," authorities wrote in a Facebook post.

It continued: "Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles. Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc."

TMZ went on to share that the actress, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on the soap drama, had to be pried out of her car by Pasadena firefighters and officers later found marijuana edibles and mini-bottles of tequila.

The report added that she slurred her speech and smelt like alcohol. She reportedly was also involved in an argument with first responders as she told one firefighter, who was assessing her injuries: "This is a $400 f**king shirt!"

Things escalated as Pullos got physical with hospital staff after the crash to the point where she had to be sedated. As for the other driver, the news outlet revealed that s/he was hospitalised with significant injuries.

Haley did confirm the car crash in an interview with Soap Opera Digest, announcing that she`d be missing a few episodes of `General Hospital`.

"Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I`m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible," she said.

Holiday Mia Kriegel was tapped to replace Pullos temporarily. Kriegel will reportedly make her onscreen debut on its May 22 episode.