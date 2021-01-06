Viral Photos: Emma Stone expecting first child with Dave McCary, actor debuts baby bump

'La La Land' actor Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary are expecting their first child.

Though the couple has not confirmed the happy news themselves, Emma, 32, was snapped by the paparazzi taking a stroll around Los Angeles with a pal, flaunting her growing bump. The pictures that surfaced on the web, have gone viral on social media and taken the Internet by storm.

Emma was seen sporting a plain black shirt, black leggings, and sneakers while covering her face with a mask. She had her hair tied in a ponytail and sported a matching black cap.

Take a look:

Soon after the photos went the Internet into a meltdown, fans and followers of the star poured in congratulatory messages and good wishes on social media.

Emma's pregnancy rumours first did the rounds in media in September, when she was spotted with a small baby bump that she smartly hid by sporting a pair of dungarees. However, the latest pictures suggest that Emma is well past in her second trimester and that she is ready to go public with the news.

In September, Page Six reported the couple had quietly tied the knot amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before the pandemic thwarted their plans, the couple were set to marry on March 14 in Los Angeles. As per reports, invitees knew when the nuptials would be, but the location was being kept under wraps until the last minute.

For the unversed, the 'La La Land' actor first met the 35-year-old former 'Saturday Night Live' segment director McCary in 2016 when she hosted the show. They announced their engagement in December 2019 via social media.

On the work front, Emma is rumoured to be making a cameo in the upcoming Tom Holland film 'Spider-Man 3'.