Avatar The Way of Water: Vin Diesel stars in James Cameron's film? Wainfleet character confuses audience

Avatar 2

James Cameron's latest epic adventure Avatar The Way of Water has already left the audience awestruck, and they are going gaga over the 3 hour trip into the blues of Pandora.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet in significant roles. However, a few members of the audience think that even The Fast and The Furious star Vin Diesel was in the film. According to a section of filmgoers, Vin played the role of Corporal Lyle Wainfleet.

Wainfleet is part of the RDA's security force and serves Quaritch (Stephen Lang) in their war against the Na'vi. Well, before you also assume that Vin has joined the star cast of Avatar 2, allow us to burst your bubble. Wainfleet is played by actor Matt Gerald, who shares an uncanny resemblance with the F9 star. Gerald reprised his role from the original, but this time, as a blue-humanoid Avatar.

Well, the rumours of Vin joining James' troupe was circulating for a long time. A video of Vin and James has further cemented the rumours of Diesel joining the cast of Avatar. It is still been reported that Vin might join Avatar 3.

Here's the video of Vin with James

Vin Diesel is joining the world of James Cameron's ‘Avatar’ sequels pic.twitter.com/qF1xEQodTx April 5, 2019

Avatar The Way of Water has received excellent reviews in its early screenings. Akshay Kumar is one person that has joined the long list of critics who have praised the film. The actor saw the movie on Tuesday night in Mumbai at a special screening that other Bollywood celebrities attended. On Wednesday, Akshay tweeted a concise but positive review.

Akshay tweeted, “Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!! MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound.” He added, “Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on.” Avatar 2 is currently been played in cinemas.