After Anil Kapoor, this Indian-origin actor will be part of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible franchise

Do you remember Anil Kapoor's Mr Brij Nath in Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol? Kapoor's special appearance was the talk of the town, and Tom extensively promoted the fourth instalment of his franchise in India. As a result, Ghost Protocol was among the highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2011 in India.

Tom continues to keep the Indian connection with his franchise intact, as the upcoming movie, Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1 will feature another Indian-origin actor in a special role. The upcoming movie will release in a few days, and fans will be surprised, as actress Indira Varma will be seen making her debut in Tom Cruise's blockbuster action franchise. Indira is popularly known for playing Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones. Apart from GOT, Indira has been part of several other television dramas including, The Canterbury Tales, Rome, Luther, and Human Target. Indira's major debut in films was Mira Nair's Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. In the erotic drama, Indira played a courtesan. Varma was even part of Jinnah and was seen in Aishwarya Rai-starrer, Bride and Prejudice (2004).

Tom Cruise's upcoming actioner, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is a few days away from its grand release. The film is one of the most anticipated flicks in India, and Bollywood producers are racing to attach their trailer with the prints of the Hollywood film. As per the source, the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has claimed it's lion share attaching the teaser to M: I 7.

Now, as per the latest update, not only Shah Rukh Khan but Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar among others seem to have their eyes on Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. Sources claim that Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Prabhas' Salaar, and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 are among a few other big Indian films that are now in the race to have their film trailers attached to the Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One as well.

A trade source added, "Being one of the biggest international releases for 2023, having actors and films from India set their eyes on it in such a big way is certainly not unusual. Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible as a franchise are of course also viewed as extremely lucrative associations to bet on as per Indian makers and major Indian stars. Jawan's makers and SRK took the plunge early on and ensured their top spot with their trailer. And now with the unparalleled buzz around the film all over the country, stars like Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Ranveer Singh are also pushing to ensure their space in the Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer lineup", says the trade insider signing off. Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh instalment in Tom Crusie's celebrated spy-thriller franchise. The movie will release in cinemas on July 12.