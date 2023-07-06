Trailers of Prabhas' Salaar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 attached with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7? Here's what we know

Stills of OMG 2, Mission Impossible 7 and Salaar

Tom Cruise's upcoming actioner, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is a few days away from its grand release. The film is one of the most anticipated flicks in India, and Bollywood producers are racing to attach their trailer with the prints of the Hollywood film. As per the source, the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has claimed it's lion share attaching the teaser to M: I 7.

Now, as per the latest update, not only Shah Rukh Khan but Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar among others seem to have their eyes on Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. Sources claim that Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Prabhas' Salaar, and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 are among a few other big Indian films that are now in the race to have their film trailers attached to the Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One as well.

A trade insider talked about what the fate of the Tom Cruise starrer will be after its release. "Mission: Impossible is one of the largest and most successful single-hero franchises in the world. It has a universe and audience base of its own that stands tall against any and all odds. After Tom's last box office hoorah with Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is expected to be way bigger!"

The source further added, "Being one of the biggest international releases for 2023, having actors and films from India set their eyes on it in such a big way is certainly not unusual. Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible as a franchise are of course also viewed as extremely lucrative associations to bet on as per Indian makers and major Indian stars. Jawan's makers and SRK took the plunge early on and ensured their top spot with their trailer. And now with the unparalleled buzz around the film all over the country, stars like Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Ranveer Singh are also pushing to ensure their space in the Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer lineup", says the trade insider signing off. Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh instalment in Tom Crusie's celebrated spy-thriller franchise. The movie will release in cinemas on July 12.